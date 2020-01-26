Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Lowered to $124.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $134.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.69% from the company’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Johnson Rice downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $133.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.52.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $82.84 on Friday. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $73.18 and a 12-month high of $114.14. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.80.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 358.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,349,370 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $211,231,000 after buying an additional 1,837,358 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,717,934 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,167,931,000 after acquiring an additional 485,647 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 365.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 376,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $33,882,000 after acquiring an additional 295,883 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 43.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 927,821 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $83,421,000 after acquiring an additional 282,497 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,870,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet