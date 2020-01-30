DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DRH. Wells Fargo & Co raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

DRH stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,150,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,800. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.36. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average is $10.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

