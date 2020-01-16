DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Given a €19.40 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €19.40 ($22.56) price target on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on DIC Asset and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.25 ($17.73) price target on DIC Asset and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Baader Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on DIC Asset and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on DIC Asset and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIC Asset has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €15.58 ($18.11).

DIC traded down €0.04 ($0.05) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €16.18 ($18.81). 203,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,861. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €15.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is €12.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.87. DIC Asset has a 1-year low of €9.23 ($10.73) and a 1-year high of €16.20 ($18.84).

DIC Asset Company Profile

DIC Asset AG is one o f Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 178 assets with a combined market value of c.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve