DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Given a €19.60 Price Target at Warburg Research

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) received a €19.60 ($22.79) price objective from research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.22% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Baader Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($20.35) target price on DIC Asset and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €16.50 ($19.19).

ETR:DIC opened at €16.72 ($19.44) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 22.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €15.83 and a 200-day moving average of €12.99. DIC Asset has a 52 week low of €9.30 ($10.81) and a 52 week high of €17.08 ($19.86). The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.87.

DIC Asset Company Profile

DIC Asset AG is one o f Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 178 assets with a combined market value of c.

