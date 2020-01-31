Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the December 31st total of 3,110,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 899,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DRNA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

NASDAQ DRNA traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.46. 417,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,790. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.93. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $27.68.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.15). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 541.24% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. The business had revenue of $8.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $38,552,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,236,596 shares of company stock valued at $122,967,978. Insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRNA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

