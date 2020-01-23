Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Stock Price Down 1.1% Following Insider Selling

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA)’s share price traded down 1.1% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $19.95 and last traded at $19.90, 12,553 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 535,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.12.

Specifically, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $95,396.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John B. Green sold 47,969 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $1,020,300.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,264,096 shares of company stock worth $123,462,978. Insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 2.40.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.70 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 541.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

