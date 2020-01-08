Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Joins the ArrowStream Network

CHICAGO, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — , the leader in supply chain technology for the foodservice industry, welcomes Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. (Dickey’s Barbecue Pit) to its network of over 200 chain restaurant operators, 1,000 DC locations and 7,500 foodservice suppliers.

Headquartered in Dallas, TX, is the world’s largest barbecue franchise with over 500 locations serving slow-smoked meats such as beef brisket, pulled pork, pork ribs, chicken and their authentic, Texas-style proprietary polish kielbasa sausage. The family owned and operated brand also serves a variety of homestyle sides and sauces including their original barbecue sauce recipe developed during their founding year in 1941.

With this new partnership, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit plans to identify more supplier consolidation opportunities and eliminate invoicing discrepancies using ArrowStream’s and solutions.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is also the latest customer to leverage ArrowStream’s solution that will enable their procurement team to run more RFP events, analyze product spend, streamline vendor contract management and use to identify sourcing opportunities.

Since launching in May 2019, over 50 concepts now use Strategic Sourcing to streamline their RFP processes and connect with ArrowStream’s database of over 7,500 foodservice suppliers.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey‘s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation’s largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 78 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit locations across the nation have served guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked on-site in a hickory wood burning pit for up to 14 hours. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)‘ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with 2 international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey‘s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation‘s Restaurant News. For more information, visit .

About ArrowStream

Founded in 2000, ArrowStream is a foodservice supply chain technology company that helps clients capitalize on data to improve their business. ArrowStream serves hundreds of restaurant operators, distributors and food manufacturers. For more information, visit .

Media

Kate Hubbard

ArrowStream, Inc.