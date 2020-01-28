Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.56 Billion

Analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) will report sales of $2.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Dicks Sporting Goods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.61 billion and the lowest is $2.51 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods reported sales of $2.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods will report full year sales of $8.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $8.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.76 billion to $8.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dicks Sporting Goods.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. Argus raised their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, December 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 4,185.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,247,758 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $50,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,642 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 394.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 740,262 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $25,636,000 after purchasing an additional 590,644 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 690,321 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $23,906,000 after purchasing an additional 212,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at about $26,823,000. 80.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dicks Sporting Goods stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,271,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,863. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $31.27 and a 12 month high of $49.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.95%.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

