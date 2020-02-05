Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Earns “Hold” Rating from Nomura

Nomura restated their hold rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

DKS has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine lowered Dicks Sporting Goods from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.89.

NYSE DKS traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.61. 1,602,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,472. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.89. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $31.27 and a 1-year high of $49.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,616 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,712,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 158.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 461,164 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $18,762,000 after purchasing an additional 282,944 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 104.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 156,155 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 79,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

