Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) Short Interest Down 8.4% in January

Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,980,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the December 31st total of 14,170,000 shares. Currently, 17.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:DBD traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.96. 1,280,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.83. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $14.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average is $10.56.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ulrich Naher bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $237,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DBD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diebold Nixdorf from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

