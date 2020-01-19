Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Shares Gap Up to $0.49

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.48, but opened at $0.49. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 2,859,949 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of -0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 149,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 4.44% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DFFN)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

