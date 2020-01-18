Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) were down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.49, approximately 3,833,931 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 5,136,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DFFN shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of -0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.40.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.11. Research analysts anticipate that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 149,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 4.44% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DFFN)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

