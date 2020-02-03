Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) vs. Emergent Biosolutions (NASDAQ:EBS) Head-To-Head Survey

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) and Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and Emergent Biosolutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diffusion Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$18.37 million ($6.08) -0.07 Emergent Biosolutions $782.40 million 3.63 $62.70 million $2.33 23.64

Emergent Biosolutions has higher revenue and earnings than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Emergent Biosolutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and Emergent Biosolutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diffusion Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Emergent Biosolutions 0 1 5 0 2.83

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 707.57%. Emergent Biosolutions has a consensus price target of $69.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.25%. Given Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Diffusion Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Emergent Biosolutions.

Profitability

This table compares Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and Emergent Biosolutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diffusion Pharmaceuticals N/A -93.49% -78.58% Emergent Biosolutions 0.42% 10.05% 4.47%

Risk & Volatility

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.18, meaning that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emergent Biosolutions has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Emergent Biosolutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of Emergent Biosolutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Emergent Biosolutions beats Diffusion Pharmaceuticals on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of age-related macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of oncology primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids. The company offers BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; ACAM2000, a smallpox vaccine; Vaxchora, a cholera vaccine; and Vivotif, a typhoid vaccine. It also provides NARCAN for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; RSDL (Reactive Skin Decontamination Lotion Kit), a medical device to remove or neutralize chemical warfare agents from the skin; and Trobigard for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. In addition, the company offers raxibacumab for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax; Anthrasil to treat inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for treating botulinum disease; and VIGIV (vaccinia immune globulin intravenous) that addresses complications from smallpox vaccination. Further, it provides NuThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CHIKUNGUNYA, a chikungunya virus-like particle vaccine; ADENOVIRUS 4/7, a live attenuated vaccine; rVSV-Lassa, a vaccine for prevention of Lassa fever; rVSV-Marburg, a vaccine for prevention of Marburg hemorrhagic fever; rVSV-Sudan, vaccine for prevention of Sudan hemorrhagic fever; rVSV-QUAD, a vaccine for prevention of hemorrhagic fever; and rVSV-Ebola, a vaccine for prevention of Ebola hemorrhagic fever. Additionally, the company offers FLU-IGIV to treat Influenza A infection in hospitalized patients; and ZIKV-IG, a prophylaxis for Zika infections, as well as contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.