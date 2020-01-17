Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Short Interest Up 5.3% in December

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 847,700 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the December 15th total of 804,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DGII. Sidoti lowered Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Digi International in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.

DGII stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $500.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.73. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average of $14.79.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $64.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Digi International will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $1,726,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $175,300.00. Insiders sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,850 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Digi International in the 4th quarter worth about $919,000. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Digi International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 159,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Digi International by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Digi International by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Digi International in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

