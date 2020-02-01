Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $26.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 64.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DGII. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Digi International in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Sidoti cut Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Digi International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

NASDAQ DGII opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.09. Digi International has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.76 million, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $62.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Digi International will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $1,726,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,670 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael A. Ueland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $183,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,527.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,850 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGII. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Digi International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Digi International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 43,474 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 162.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 288.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

