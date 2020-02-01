Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.29-0.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $72-78 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.81 million.Digi International also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.14-1.27 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DGII traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,369,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,581. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.73. Digi International has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $18.99.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.37 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 2.56%. As a group, analysts expect that Digi International will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DGII. Sidoti lowered shares of Digi International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Digi International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Digi International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Digi International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.57.

In other Digi International news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $1,726,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $175,300.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,850. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

