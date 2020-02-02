Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Shares Down 5.6%

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) dropped 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.89 and last traded at $15.80, approximately 1,369,458 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 442% from the average daily volume of 252,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.73.

DGII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Digi International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Sidoti cut Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Digi International in a report on Friday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.76 million, a PE ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.37 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 3.92%. Analysts anticipate that Digi International Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Digi International news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 95,000 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $1,726,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael A. Ueland sold 10,000 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $183,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,527.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock worth $2,084,850 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 159,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 562.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 8.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 13.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 288.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

