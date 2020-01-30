Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) Receives $57.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.50.

Several brokerages have commented on DMRC. BidaskClub cut shares of Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Digimarc in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Digimarc in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

In related news, EVP Tony Rodriguez sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 23,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $802,545.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,185.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,391 shares of company stock worth $905,545 over the last 90 days. 6.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Digimarc by 780.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Digimarc by 1,710.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Digimarc in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Digimarc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digimarc in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DMRC traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $32.23. 36,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,411. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.42. Digimarc has a 52 week low of $18.82 and a 52 week high of $66.50. The company has a market cap of $414.48 million, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of -0.02.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.06. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 140.51% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Digimarc will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

