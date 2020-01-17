Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) Short Interest Update

Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the December 15th total of 2,390,000 shares. Currently, 23.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.7 days.

NASDAQ:DMRC traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.08. 66,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,025. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.09 and its 200-day moving average is $39.12. The firm has a market cap of $448.40 million, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of -0.02. Digimarc has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $66.50.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 140.51% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digimarc will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 23,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $802,545.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,185.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tony Rodriguez sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,341 shares in the company, valued at $991,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,391 shares of company stock worth $905,545 over the last three months. 6.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digimarc during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Digimarc by 3.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Digimarc by 1,710.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Digimarc by 29.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Digimarc by 49.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DMRC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Digimarc in a report on Monday, November 4th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Digimarc in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

