Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DMRC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Digimarc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Digimarc in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digimarc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Digimarc in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Digimarc currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.10.

Shares of NASDAQ DMRC opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.42. The company has a market cap of $414.48 million, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of -0.02. Digimarc has a 52-week low of $18.58 and a 52-week high of $66.50.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 140.51% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Digimarc will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 23,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $802,545.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,185.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tony Rodriguez sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,391 shares of company stock worth $905,545. 6.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 781,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,687,000 after buying an additional 35,124 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Digimarc by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 182,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,027 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Digimarc by 11.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 100,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Digimarc by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Digimarc during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,878,000. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

