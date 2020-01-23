Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.84

Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.84 and traded as high as $3.06. Digirad shares last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 28,003 shares traded.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Digirad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average is $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.20.

Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.33 million during the quarter. Digirad had a negative net margin of 5.74% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%.

In related news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 20,293 shares of Digirad stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $64,734.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Digirad stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.81% of Digirad at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD)

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, and Diagnostic Imaging. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals, and licensing services.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks