Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 797,700 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the December 15th total of 720,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.8 days. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:DGLY remained flat at $$0.99 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,651. Digital Ally has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $5.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.22.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Digital Ally by 67.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 147,995 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Digital Ally in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Digital Ally by 46.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 23,487 shares during the period. 5.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Ally Company Profile

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points.

