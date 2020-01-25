Digital China (OTCMKTS:DCHIF) Trading 6.5% Higher

Digital China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DCHIF)’s share price traded up 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54, 6,600 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $0.53.

Digital China Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DCHIF)

Digital China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Mainland China. It operates in three segments: DCITS, Supply Chain Services, and New Business. The company offers proprietary software, services, cloud computing, and big data analysis with the strategy of integrating [email protected] city and [email protected] agriculture.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager