DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $799.29 Million

Brokerages expect DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) to announce sales of $799.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $781.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $831.17 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH reported sales of $778.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will report full-year sales of $3.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.47 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 2.69%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $162.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.31.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total value of $46,624.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $181,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,359.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,287 shares of company stock worth $2,196,808 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 507.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 80,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,402,000 after purchasing an additional 66,943 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Surevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 15,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 38,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.99. 1,923,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,229. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.74 and its 200-day moving average is $122.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 122.99, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.33. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52 week low of $106.39 and a 52 week high of $136.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

