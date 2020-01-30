Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,840,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the December 31st total of 6,880,000 shares. Currently, 10.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

In related news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $287,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974,480 shares in the company, valued at $7,990,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 13,640 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $101,618.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,882.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 298.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825,466 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,560,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,802,000 after buying an additional 940,198 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,116,000 after buying an additional 406,840 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,847,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Digital Turbine by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 437,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on APPS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. National Securities began coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.41.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $614.43 million, a PE ratio of -48.21 and a beta of 1.53. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $9.13.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 9.47% and a positive return on equity of 28.01%. The company had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.55 million. As a group, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

