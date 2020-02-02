Dignity (LON:DTY) Receives “Sell” Rating from Peel Hunt

Dignity (LON:DTY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of DTY stock opened at GBX 569 ($7.48) on Friday. Dignity has a 12 month low of GBX 455.20 ($5.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 765 ($10.06). The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 585.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 559.63. The company has a market cap of $284.57 million and a PE ratio of 23.13.

About Dignity

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and Pre-arranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?