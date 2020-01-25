Dignity (LON:DTY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $563.21

Dignity Plc (LON:DTY) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $563.21 and traded as low as $560.00. Dignity shares last traded at $568.50, with a volume of 14,581 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Dignity in a report on Monday, November 11th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 586.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 562.37. The company has a market cap of $281.57 million and a PE ratio of 22.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30.

About Dignity (LON:DTY)

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and Pre-arranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

