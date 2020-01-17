Dignity (LON:DTY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $566.17

Dignity Plc (LON:DTY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $566.17 and traded as high as $595.00. Dignity shares last traded at $580.00, with a volume of 54,074 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Dignity in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 590.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 565.39.

Dignity Company Profile (LON:DTY)

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and Pre-arranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

