Dillistone Group (LON:DSG) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.54

Shares of Dillistone Group Plc (LON:DSG) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.54 and traded as high as $35.00. Dillistone Group shares last traded at $34.50, with a volume of 9,500 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $6.98 million and a P/E ratio of -16.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 25.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 26.71.

Dillistone Group Company Profile (LON:DSG)

Dillistone Group Plc provides technology solutions and services for the recruitment industry worldwide. It operates in three divisions, Dillistone Systems, Voyager Software, and GatedTalent. The Dillistone Systems division supplies technology and services to executive search firms and in-house search teams at various corporations and not-for-profit organizations.

