Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.22). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $39.56 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DCOM opened at $20.14 on Tuesday. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $722.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.28.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DCOM shares. TheStreet downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James started coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Stephens started coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

In other news, EVP Stuart H. Lubow bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $124,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,795.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,000 shares of company stock worth $153,295. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading