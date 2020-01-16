Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.33.

DCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st.

In related news, EVP Stuart H. Lubow acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $124,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,795.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 8,000 shares of company stock worth $153,295 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,885,362 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $92,773,000 after purchasing an additional 85,990 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,414 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 6.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $528,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 927,703 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

DCOM traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.36. 1,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,162. The stock has a market cap of $714.27 million, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.88. Dime Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $39.56 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

