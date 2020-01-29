Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Short Interest Up 28.6% in January

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 654,100 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the December 31st total of 508,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

DCOM traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.58. 8,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.31. The company has a market cap of $714.33 million, a P/E ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.85%.

A number of research firms have commented on DCOM. BidaskClub cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCOM. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,922 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,397 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,885,362 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $92,773,000 after buying an additional 85,990 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 927,703 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,616,000 after buying an additional 9,018 shares in the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio