Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DCOM. Stephens began coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.41. 116,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,367. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.98 million, a P/E ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,885,362 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $92,773,000 after buying an additional 85,990 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,414 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 6.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $528,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 927,703 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,616,000 after acquiring an additional 9,018 shares during the period. 72.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

