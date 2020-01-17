Dimeco (OTCMKTS:DIMC) Trading 0.1% Higher

Dimeco Inc (OTCMKTS:DIMC)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.20 and last traded at $42.20, 320 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 23% from the average session volume of 260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.15.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.82.

Dimeco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DIMC)

Dimeco, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Dime Bank that provides various financial services and solutions to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, holiday club, personal money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and education savings accounts.

