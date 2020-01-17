Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Short Interest Update

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the December 15th total of 4,180,000 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 348,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days.

DIOD stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.92. 300,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.56. Diodes has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.51.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Diodes had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $323.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Diodes will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $554,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,359 shares in the company, valued at $26,922,456.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Emily Yang sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $139,931.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,979.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,879 shares of company stock worth $6,373,722 in the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 85.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 21,581 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the second quarter worth about $578,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the third quarter worth about $853,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the third quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,483,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,564,000 after purchasing an additional 31,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIOD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

