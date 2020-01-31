Dios Exploration (CVE:DOS) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Dios Exploration Inc (CVE:DOS) shares dropped 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, approximately 184,413 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 922,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a market cap of $7.49 million and a PE ratio of -100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

About Dios Exploration (CVE:DOS)

Dios Exploration Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and diamond deposits. It holds interests in various projects that cover 624 mining claims in James Bay. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

