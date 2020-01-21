Diploma (LON:DPLM) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,725 at Berenberg Bank

Diploma (LON:DPLM) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,725 ($22.69) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DPLM. Jefferies Financial Group cut Diploma to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) target price on shares of Diploma in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Diploma from GBX 1,420 ($18.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC raised their price objective on Diploma from GBX 1,605 ($21.11) to GBX 1,775 ($23.35) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Diploma to an underperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,629.38 ($21.43).

Shares of DPLM opened at GBX 1,937.52 ($25.49) on Monday. Diploma has a 12-month low of GBX 1,246 ($16.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,095.42 ($27.56). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,974.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,688.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.42.

Diploma (LON:DPLM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported GBX 64.30 ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 63.40 ($0.83) by GBX 0.90 ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Diploma will post 6497.0004788 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20.50 ($0.27) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This is a boost from Diploma’s previous dividend of $8.50. This represents a yield of 1.15%. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.53%.

In related news, insider Johnny Thomson acquired 8,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,941 ($25.53) per share, for a total transaction of £158,637.93 ($208,679.20).

Diploma Company Profile

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery and minimally invasive surgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

