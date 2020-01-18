Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Insider Acquires £158,637.93 in Stock

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) insider Johnny Thomson purchased 8,173 shares of Diploma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,941 ($25.53) per share, for a total transaction of £158,637.93 ($208,679.20).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Diploma stock opened at GBX 1,937 ($25.48) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,968.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,683.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41. Diploma PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,246 ($16.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,095.42 ($27.56).

Diploma (LON:DPLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported GBX 64.30 ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 63.40 ($0.83) by GBX 0.90 ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Diploma PLC will post 6497.0004788 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 20.50 ($0.27) per share. This represents a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Diploma’s previous dividend of $8.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. Diploma’s payout ratio is presently 0.53%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DPLM. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) price target on shares of Diploma in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Diploma to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Diploma from GBX 1,730 ($22.76) to GBX 1,760 ($23.15) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Diploma from GBX 1,420 ($18.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Diploma to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,582.50 ($20.82).

About Diploma

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery and minimally invasive surgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

Recommended Story: Float