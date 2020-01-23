Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,629.38 ($21.43).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DPLM shares. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research report on Monday, January 13th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,605 ($21.11) to GBX 1,775 ($23.35) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,420 ($18.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,730 ($22.76) to GBX 1,760 ($23.15) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of DPLM stock traded down GBX 24 ($0.32) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,928 ($25.36). The company had a trading volume of 198,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,194. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,978.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,693.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25. Diploma has a 52 week low of GBX 1,246 ($16.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,095.42 ($27.56).

Diploma (LON:DPLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported GBX 64.30 ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 63.40 ($0.83) by GBX 0.90 ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Diploma will post 6497.0004788 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were paid a GBX 20.50 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Diploma’s previous dividend of $8.50. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.53%.

In other news, insider Johnny Thomson bought 8,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,941 ($25.53) per share, with a total value of £158,637.93 ($208,679.20).

Diploma Company Profile

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery and minimally invasive surgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

