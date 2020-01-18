Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DPLO. Barclays lowered shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Diplomat Pharmacy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Diplomat Pharmacy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Diplomat Pharmacy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.88.

Diplomat Pharmacy stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.98. The company had a trading volume of 501,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,143. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Diplomat Pharmacy has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $14.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average of $5.05. The stock has a market cap of $302.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.86.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($2.15). Diplomat Pharmacy had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Diplomat Pharmacy will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Diplomat Pharmacy during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in Diplomat Pharmacy in the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 17.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in the third quarter valued at about $7,073,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Diplomat Pharmacy

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company operates through Specialty and PBM (pharmacy benefit management) segment. It provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

