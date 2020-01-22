Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) in a report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 315 ($4.14) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 347 ($4.56) to GBX 341 ($4.49) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 336.09 ($4.42).

Shares of DLG stock opened at GBX 331.50 ($4.36) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 316.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 304.15. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 266.70 ($3.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 366.60 ($4.82). The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

