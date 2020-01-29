Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Trading Up 4.5%

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF)’s share price were up 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.99 and last traded at $30.94, approximately 68,089 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,135,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.62.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.50 and a 200 day moving average of $28.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0505 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF)

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

