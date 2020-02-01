Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Up to $17.88

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.26, but opened at $17.88. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $18.15, with a volume of 2,265,000 shares trading hands.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XR Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 1,177.6% during the fourth quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 251,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 232,072 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:YINN)

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?