Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASL) Shares Down 6.3%

Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASL) dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.04 and last traded at $5.05, approximately 2,274,200 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,984,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average is $9.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares by 126.7% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares by 52.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASL)

Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the performance of the ISE Revere Natural Gas Index (the Index). The ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index has been created to provide investors with a product allowing them to quickly take advantage of both event-driven news and long term trends in the natural gas industry.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing