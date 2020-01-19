Direxion Daily Russia Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSL) Stock Price Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $66.47

Direxion Daily Russia Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSL)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.47 and traded as high as $82.85. Direxion Daily Russia Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $82.81, with a volume of 2,677 shares changing hands.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.0116 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Russia Bull 3x Shares stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Russia Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Direxion Daily Russia Bull 3x Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating