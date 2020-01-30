Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Up to $20.71

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.26, but opened at $20.71. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $19.34, with a volume of 136,684 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0639 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOXS. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 121.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 82,065 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the third quarter worth $506,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the third quarter worth $2,646,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

