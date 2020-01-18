Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Gap Up to $73.90

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $72.29, but opened at $73.90. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $76.84, with a volume of 2,696,138 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1496 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 1,339.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 63,949 shares during the period. SP Asset Management grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 11.7% during the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 84,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 8,875 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 79.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth about $5,277,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 20.0% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

