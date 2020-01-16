Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Sets New 12-Month High at $69.96

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.96 and last traded at $69.95, with a volume of 1290599 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.76.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.2623 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 119.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 2,129.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 12,522 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?