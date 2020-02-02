Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Trading Down 5.4%

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) shares fell 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $64.86 and last traded at $65.50, 8,780,109 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 120% from the average session volume of 3,990,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.26.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.63 and its 200 day moving average is $57.27.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 611.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?