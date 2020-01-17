Direxion FTSE Russell International Over US ETF (NYSEARCA:RWIU) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Direxion FTSE Russell International Over US ETF (NYSEARCA:RWIU)’s stock price fell 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $55.02 and last traded at $55.02, 442 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 36% from the average session volume of 688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.23.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.5648 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion FTSE Russell International Over US ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion FTSE Russell International Over US ETF (NYSEARCA:RWIU) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 2.17% of Direxion FTSE Russell International Over US ETF worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income